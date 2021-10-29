LISTEN | ‘Take time to know your candidates’: IEC urges voters to get informed

The deputy chief electoral officer at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), Mawethu Mosery, is urging voters to educate themselves on how to identify their candidates and avoid casting their votes incorrectly.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Mosery mentioned some of the identifiers to look out for on the ballot papers.

He said voters must not only know their municipality name but must know their ward number, preferred candidate and party they want to vote for, among other things, to avoid confusion in the voting booth.

How to identify your ward candidate: