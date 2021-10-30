Politics

IEC promises to reopen voting stations closed due to community unrest

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
30 October 2021 - 14:49
South Africans will go to the local polls on Monday.
South Africans will go to the local polls on Monday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Electoral Commission (IEC) assured voters it will reopen voting stations that were closed due to community unrest on Saturday, the first of two days of special voting for local government elections.

The IEC in the Eastern Cape confirmed that six voting stations in Nyandeni, Mdikane, Tylden, Kholweni, Matatiele and Entilinin had been closed due to service delivery protests.

In KwaZulu-Natal, eight stations were closed due to a protest over a dispute in traditional leadership in Mkhambathini Municipality.

Addressing the media on Saturday afternoon, IEC boss Sy Mamabolo said the commission would reopen the stations to ensure those who arrived to cast special votes were able to do so.

“Working together with the security services, we should be in a position to get voting going in those areas,” he said.

Mamabolo said in Mkhambathini communities were mobilising against the IEC process due to their unhappiness over a traditional leadership dispute.

“And even there, working together with the security forces we should be able to open those voting stations because there are people who have applied for special votes and those people are entitled to participate.”

Speaking at the national results operations centre in Pretoria, Mamabolo said other glitches on Saturday were weather related. Tents were blown away in North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng but Mamabolo said they had been re-erected.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Archbishop Desmond Tutu and wife Leah cast their votes

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah cast their special votes at their Milnerton home in Cape Town.
Politics
2 hours ago

IN PICS | Special voting begins on Saturday for 1.1-million people

South Africans who can't make it to the polls on the official voting day can cast their votes on Saturday.
Politics
5 hours ago

ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Your vote is your voice, what will it say on election day?

Your vote is your voice, what will it say on election day?
Politics
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tectonic political shift may lie ahead Politics
  2. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  3. PODCAST | Herman Mashaba shares his value proposition for Johannesburg Politics
  4. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  5. Dynamite comes in small packages: Boitumelo Thage is ready to take ANC baton Politics

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...