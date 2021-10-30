IEC promises to reopen voting stations closed due to community unrest

The Electoral Commission (IEC) assured voters it will reopen voting stations that were closed due to community unrest on Saturday, the first of two days of special voting for local government elections.

The IEC in the Eastern Cape confirmed that six voting stations in Nyandeni, Mdikane, Tylden, Kholweni, Matatiele and Entilinin had been closed due to service delivery protests.

In KwaZulu-Natal, eight stations were closed due to a protest over a dispute in traditional leadership in Mkhambathini Municipality.

Addressing the media on Saturday afternoon, IEC boss Sy Mamabolo said the commission would reopen the stations to ensure those who arrived to cast special votes were able to do so.