Politics

Naledi Pandor is flying SA flag at G20 summit in Rome, says Ramaphosa

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
30 October 2021 - 17:22
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor will represent SA at the G20 meeting.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor will represent SA at the G20 meeting.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday said while he knew that SA’s voice was needed and expected at the G20 summit, he could not attend due to the local government elections campaign.

“This time the minister will carry SA’s flag,” he said.

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is leading the SA delegation at the G20 in Rome this weekend.

According to a statement from her department, Pandor met her US counterpart, secretary of state Antony Blinken, on the margins of the summit. She is expected to engage in a number of other bilateral meetings.

Speaking, in his capacity as head of state on the sidelines of an election rally in Ivory Park, Ramaphosa said: “I was due to go to the G20 because as you know SA is a member of the G20, but the election campaign and the elections themselves prevented me from going.

“I am glad that our minister of international relations is at the G20 and I keep in close contact with her almost two to three hourly about the discussions there.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push ...
News
4 months ago

IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says inaction in overcoming global health crisis will cost lives

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on G7 members to support a Covid-19 Trips waiver and engage in negotiations that will expand vaccine production ...
Politics
4 months ago

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies are poised to back a $650bn boost in the IMF's emergency reserves on Wednesday and extend a ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tectonic political shift may lie ahead Politics
  2. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  3. PODCAST | Herman Mashaba shares his value proposition for Johannesburg Politics
  4. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  5. Dynamite comes in small packages: Boitumelo Thage is ready to take ANC baton Politics

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...