Eastern Cape kings urge their subjects to vote

Matiwane said: “Over many years, people from rural communities have been neglected on issues of governance, but merely called on during election time to vote.

“It is important for people in rural communities to take the opportunity and ensure those who are elected deliver.”

Matanzima said to ensure that communities had better roads, clean water supply, reliable electricity and job opportunities, “we must all go to the polls and vote for the best candidates who will bring development in our areas and this is the only time we have to make our voices heard”.

Ndamase said people should ensure their vote spoke for them.

“Make your vote talk for you.

“If we don’t vote, we are allowing other people to choose leaders for us and we will suffer in silence.”

Sigcau said: “Their vote is the only weapon the masses have at their disposal to establish a government of their choice.”

Sandile said: “Participating in the elections is a pivotal civic duty in the affirmation of a fundamental constitutional imperative for which so many have paid the highest price by sacrificing their blood so that we can enjoy a free, democratic, nonracial and prosperous society founded on the values of equality, freedom and human dignity.