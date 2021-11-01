Eastern Cape kings urge their subjects to vote
Seven Eastern Cape monarchs explain why no ballot should be taken for granted
Eastern Cape kings have urged their subjects, particularly those in rural communities, to go out in numbers to cast their votes — and only vote for parties which prioritise development in rural areas.
AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau, AmaMpondo AseNyandeni King Ndamase, AmaMpondomise King Luzuko Matiwane, AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, AbaThembu BaseRhoda King Siyambonga Matanzima, amaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu and AmaRharhabe King Jonguxolo Sandile told the Daily Dispatch that voting should not be taken for granted.
The seven kings called on candidates who emerged successful after the elections to serve the people — especially the vulnerable and indigent — with humility, diligence and compassion.
Over many years, people from rural communities have been neglected on issues of governance, but merely called on during election time to vote. It is important for people in rural communities to take the opportunity and ensure those who are elected deliver
Matiwane said: “Over many years, people from rural communities have been neglected on issues of governance, but merely called on during election time to vote.
“It is important for people in rural communities to take the opportunity and ensure those who are elected deliver.”
Matanzima said to ensure that communities had better roads, clean water supply, reliable electricity and job opportunities, “we must all go to the polls and vote for the best candidates who will bring development in our areas and this is the only time we have to make our voices heard”.
Ndamase said people should ensure their vote spoke for them.
“Make your vote talk for you.
“If we don’t vote, we are allowing other people to choose leaders for us and we will suffer in silence.”
Sigcau said: “Their vote is the only weapon the masses have at their disposal to establish a government of their choice.”
Sandile said: “Participating in the elections is a pivotal civic duty in the affirmation of a fundamental constitutional imperative for which so many have paid the highest price by sacrificing their blood so that we can enjoy a free, democratic, nonracial and prosperous society founded on the values of equality, freedom and human dignity.
“We hope all those who will be elected as councillors shall always be visible, available and accessible to the electorate.”
Sigcau said: “It is indeed true that certain expectations which should rightfully accompany political freedom are yet to be met, but the voice of the electorate is still the most powerful instrument at the hand of the ordinary citizen to hold elected representatives to account.
“All voters must go out in their numbers to vote for candidates and parties of their choice, and do so in an orderly, peaceful and tolerant manner.”
Dalindyebo said on Friday he would be voting for the EFF to teach the ANC a lesson.
However, through his spokesperson, Mthunzi Ngonyama, he said the people should vote “for parties of their choice, but they must do that responsibly, and say deeper about whose hands they put their future into”.
