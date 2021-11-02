DA claims historic KZN council victory

If you want hope you have got to change and if you want change you have to use the ballot — and the residents of uMngeni have demonstrated that they want change, hope and they want a party that gets things done.

This was the reaction of the DA in KwaZulu-Natal after the news that they had claimed a historic win with an outright victory for the first time in a KZN municipality.

Residents of uMngeni municipality in the KZN Midlands — which includes Hilton, Merrivale, Howick and Mpophomeni — elected the DA to govern.