Here’s what you said about the ANC promising to fix load-shedding if it wins local government elections
Many TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement that Eskom’s load-shedding may not be dealt with if people don’t vote for the party.
Ahead of Monday’s elections, Ramaphosa said he was aware of citizens saying “no electricity, no vote,” and that needed to stop.
“I’ve seen your placards saying ‘no electricity, no vote’. If you say that then who will fix the electricity?
“That means there will be no electricity for good because the ANC provides electricity, the same ANC you don’t like. Who will you vote for then to provide electricity? There’s nobody else that can provide electricity for you,” said Ramaphosa in isiZulu.
Eighty-seven percent of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said they don’t believe the ANC’s promises because they’ve said it before, while 7% said the party needed a new strategy to gain votes.
Seven percent said they will believe it when they see it happening.
On social media, many echoed each other’s words, saying Ramaphosa’s statement was not convincing enough to vote for the ANC.
“As if load-shedding started now. One of the TV comedians Steve Harvey complained about the mighty SA with so many resources but can’t manage to keep lights on and you have an ANC president playing with people’s emotion in front of cameras just to be relevant without telling the real reason the country found itself in this situation,” said Stanley Stanig.
“27 years to prove your predecessors wrong and all you have succeeded in doing is taking the country backward. The ANC is nothing more than a corrupt and morally delinquent political party hell-bent on destroying the country,” said Peter Rosema.
“No political party will fix what South Africans are facing, even the ANC itself ... Other political parties will make this country more damaged than the ANC cause they focus on their agendas,” said Sello Tucker Ndou.
“If opposition parties need to fix our problems why can’t they agree to fix not to oppose everything that the ANC says and correct each other? Now we have independent candidates to prove that everyone has their agendas.”
“How many times do they wanna get into power? Already they are in power and they are failing to deliver. Why should people trust them now?” asked WeSoko Mumbire WeWedza.
“They are the government in charge. The problem is not by locally-elected leaders it is for the nationally elected. He’s already in power he must fix it and stop talking rubbish,” said Malixole Lechuti.
