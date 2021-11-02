Here’s what you said about the ANC promising to fix load-shedding if it wins local government elections

Many TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement that Eskom’s load-shedding may not be dealt with if people don’t vote for the party.

Ahead of Monday’s elections, Ramaphosa said he was aware of citizens saying “no electricity, no vote,” and that needed to stop.

“I’ve seen your placards saying ‘no electricity, no vote’. If you say that then who will fix the electricity?

“That means there will be no electricity for good because the ANC provides electricity, the same ANC you don’t like. Who will you vote for then to provide electricity? There’s nobody else that can provide electricity for you,” said Ramaphosa in isiZulu.

Eighty-seven percent of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said they don’t believe the ANC’s promises because they’ve said it before, while 7% said the party needed a new strategy to gain votes.

Seven percent said they will believe it when they see it happening.