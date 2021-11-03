Work with us or pack your bags: Victorious DA warns uMngeni officials

However, it was only in 2016 that the party made significant inroads, snatching a proportional representative (PR) seat from the ANC.

But in Monday’s local government elections, the DA’s gains secured it an outright victory with 13 seats, while the ANC won 10.

The EFF made its entry to the council with two seats.

Incoming mayor Chris Pappas said workers who didn't do their jobs “better not be at work when the DA comes to the office”.

“But to the dedicated workers of this municipality, we are here to make your job easy by providing support,” he said.

Pappas added that during their campaign the DA had put together a local manifesto — something which is unique for any party. He said the party's campaign had sought to foster hope in the people of the Midlands town.

“We went out and proved that we are better together,” he said.