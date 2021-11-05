FF+ candidate Godfrey Skosana may have lost his ward but 'must still deliver' for those who backed him

Godfrey Skosana, from the agricultural village of Sephaku in Limpopo, shocked many when he began campaigning to be a councillor under the Freedom Front Plus (FF+). And on Wednesday told the Sunday Times Daily that while he didn't emerge victorious, the hard work started now in preparation for the next election.

After weeks of campaigning and explaining how his party intended to serve and develop the rural and agricultural area, the FF+ ended up third in Monday's election, garnering 14.22% of the votes.

The DA received 17.35%, while the ANC retained its leadership with 55.23%.

Other parties, such as the EFF, bagged less than 10% of the total vote.

Skosana said he was not disappointed or discouraged by the numbers. Instead, he said, the numbers showed there were a significant number of people who believed in him, his party and what they stood for.

He said the FF+ could have done better.

“I saw where the faults were and we learnt a lot of lessons as people who were contesting this area for the very first time,” he said.

Asked what those lessons and shortcomings were, Skosana said voters needed to be properly educated on what the ballot paper looks like, what each ballot paper means and how to properly cast their vote.

Skosana said that after the voting, he found out that it was difficult for a lot of the elderly people in the area to remember how they should recognise the FF+ on the ballot paper.

“For the youth, I think many of them made mistakes on the ballots because what I saw was that there were quite a few spoilt ballots. Some of them came to the voting stations with the notion that they are young and educated and would know how to cast their vote so they didn’t ask questions beforehand.

“They just filled out the ballots and where they made mistakes, they tried to rectify it, spoiling the ballot,” said Skosana.