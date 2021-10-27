Would-be councillor Godfrey Skosana says FF+ the best solution for rural Limpopo

Would-be Freedom Front Plus (FF+) councillor Godfrey Skosana shocked many people when they saw his face plastered on election posters as many believe the party caters for white farmers only.

Skosana is pushing to be the public rep for ward 23 in Sephaku, Limpopo — and believes that the FF+ has the greatest potential to resolve the problems in the area.

Asked whether the party doesn't focus on the white minority, Skosana said it may be viewed that way — but that was only because it was the minority that was voting for them.

“But to prove that it’s not just about race, let’s vote for the FF+ and let’s see if they won’t deliver in our ward,” said Skosana.

The councillor candidate said he had received a lot of support from ordinary citizens in his community, and said that the biggest resistance came from leaders in rival political parties.

“We don’t deny that it's a party for white people, but we want change and to show that we are a democratic nation living in a multiracial country. We should try to get change in this manner.