Politics

Mashaba not eyeing Joburg mayorship as talks with opposition parties reach advanced stage

09 November 2021 - 15:07
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says 'one cannot be a mayor with 16% of the vote'. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says 'one cannot be a mayor with 16% of the vote'. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has poured cold water on speculation that he is demanding mayorship of Johannesburg as a condition for entering into a coalition government with the DA. 

“As ActionSA we have absolutely no knowledge of this. The question of mayorship does not appear on our documents or coalition agreement,” he said on Tuesday.

Mashaba was addressing the media alongside the party’s national leadership after the party engaged with other political parties about possible partnerships in some of the country’s hung municipalities.     

“The residents of Johannesburg gave us 16%, which we appreciate. It’s a historic performance by any measure, but one cannot be a mayor with 16%. For you to be mayor you need a majority of council.”

The party recently attended a meeting led by DA federal chairperson Helen Zille, but  would not go into detail about any disagreements they may have had.

“The only thing we discussed is the DA asking about a stable government in Tshwane. No  other municipality was discussed and we told the DA we are not here to discuss Tshwane but all the municipalities in which we participated.”   

RECORDED | ActionSA briefs media on its coalition plans

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and other party officials are briefing the media in Johannesburg on Tuesday on the newcomer's coalition plans.
Politics
5 hours ago

The meeting raised eyebrows and questions about Mashaba’s relationship with the party, given their history. Mashaba, however, said: “My personal relationship with the DA is water under the bridge. I am not in this job to make friends with anyone. I am in this job to serve society.”  

The party’s Michael Beaumont said negotiations with political parties such as the EFF, ACDP, COPE and Good were at an advanced stage.  

This after receiving input from its constituency on which parties to work with. Views were aired in a 48-hour poll in which 17,500 people participated.   

“What was remarkable in this time is that people participated with greater enthusiasm. By way of a breakdown, 91% of respondents said we need to try to make sure ActionSA is part of government. In other words, these are individuals who have clearly received ActionSA’s message. That mandate is clear,” said Beaumont. 

We cannot afford to get into a coalition where we can already see in advance the possibility of an unstable government. 
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

The poll also found that most participants want ActionSA to unseat the ANC from power and deliver services, the party said.

“The truth is that most participants do not like the political parties on offer to ActionSA. They are heavily divided about that. Those are very important factors ActionSA is going to have to bear in mind.”

Without giving much away, ActionSA issued a stern warning to parties with bigger representation about approaching the talks with arrogance. It called for common decency and respect.  

“We cannot afford to get into a coalition where we can already see in advance the possibility of an unstable government. 

“We are very clear that in the event we are unable to conclude the coalition arrangement, we are happy not to be in government but be in opposition benches, which will be very unfortunate,” said Mashaba. 

The party maintained it is not desperate to govern. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What you said: Here are the EFF coalition demands you agree with

Here are the conditions you gave the thumbs up.
Politics
5 hours ago

Tone down the arrogance if you want to work together, Mashaba tells DA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the DA will have to tone down its arrogance if the parties are to work together in coalition governments.
Politics
22 hours ago

ANC not desperate to govern at any cost, says Jeff Radebe as coalition talks continue

Parties including ActionSA, the DA and the IFP have vowed not to work with the ANC in any circumstances.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC flirts with Helen Zille while John Steenhuisen courts Herman Mashaba

The DA’s federal executive (Fedex) will meet today to decide whether the party teams up with Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA or goes to bed with the ANC to ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  4. ANC flirts with Helen Zille while John Steenhuisen courts Herman Mashaba Politics
  5. The election leader board — ANC: 1, DA: -2 Politics

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...