Mashaba on ‘tricky’ coalition talks: ‘Parties are willing to sleep with anyone as long as the cheque is bigger’

With time running out for political parties to form coalitions in hung municipalities, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says parties who are willing to work with anyone for a “bigger cheque” are making the negotiations difficult.

No party achieved a majority in 66 councils, meaning coalitions will need to be formed or there will be election reruns.

Speaking on CapeTalk, on Monday, Mashaba took aim at political parties “motivated by personal gain”, saying they cannot guarantee the sustainability of coalition agreements.

“Parties who say they are willing to go into coalitions with any party make the negotiations really very tricky, with some of the political parties prepared to talk to anyone prepared to throw the biggest cheque at our door,” said Mashaba.

He said certain political parties' commitments were not about SA, but about what they themselves could gain.

“That is why you cannot really guarantee the sustainability of these coalition arrangements when you have parties that are willing to sleep with anyone as long as the cheque is bigger,” he said.