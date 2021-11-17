EFF leader Julius Malema explained his party’s position on coalition negotiations with political parties including the ANC and newcomers ActionSA.

He said his party’s highest decision-making body, the war council, decided to terminate coalition talks with the ruling party, which he accused of negotiating in bad faith and only showing interest in positions and power.

Malema said the EFF was not desperate to govern and it will not get into government by compromising its principles which are aimed at uplifting South Africans.

Here are five questions about the EFF’s coalition plans answered:

WILL THE EFF TEAM UP WITH THE ANC?

Malema accused the ANC of arrogance and unwillingness to discuss important issues such as service delivery. He said representatives of the party rushed to discussions about positions and power-sharing in hung municipalities.

“The war council decided to stop coalition negotiations with the ANC because they are failing to provide clear commitments and timelines on the key issues raised as the basis for negotiations. The ANC was unable to give clear commitment on issues that we have raised,” said Malema.

YES, BUT WILL THEY VOTE FOR ANC CANDIDATES IN COUNCIL?

Malema said his party will not vote for the ANC and other parties that did not approach them for coalition negotiations.

“The EFF will not be voting for and will not support any candidate put forward by the ANC in all municipalities for all positions including positions of speaker, chief whip and mayor. In municipalities where there is consensus to win, the EFF will field candidate positions and in each instance will publish the basic principles of such a collaboration,” said Malema.