‘Don’t impose your insecurities onto me’: Mashaba hits back at funding criticism amid Oppenheimer donation

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is unfazed by critics who question the influence of his donors after it was revealed Rebecca Oppenheimer donated R3.3m to the party ahead of the recent local government elections.

Funders of political parties became public knowledge on Thursday when the Electoral Commission (IEC) released the second-quarter funding disclosures in terms of the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA).

ActionSA declared donations totalling R16.9m, the second biggest after the ANC, which received just over R22m in monetary donations.

Among ActionSA’s biggest donors were:

Jessica Slack-Jell, who donated R3.3m;

Victoria Freudenheim, who donated donated R3.3m;

Martin Moshal, who donated R5m; and

Oppenheimer, the granddaughter of industrialist Harry Oppenheimer.

Mashaba went on the defensive when asked if his funders call the shots.

“I didn’t build a business into a multimillion-dollar conglomerate by allowing people to dictate terms to me. I am my own man and my values are clear for all to see,” he told one social media user, telling them to not impose their “insecurities” on him.