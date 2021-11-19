‘Don’t impose your insecurities onto me’: Mashaba hits back at funding criticism amid Oppenheimer donation
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is unfazed by critics who question the influence of his donors after it was revealed Rebecca Oppenheimer donated R3.3m to the party ahead of the recent local government elections.
Funders of political parties became public knowledge on Thursday when the Electoral Commission (IEC) released the second-quarter funding disclosures in terms of the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA).
ActionSA declared donations totalling R16.9m, the second biggest after the ANC, which received just over R22m in monetary donations.
Among ActionSA’s biggest donors were:
- Jessica Slack-Jell, who donated R3.3m;
- Victoria Freudenheim, who donated donated R3.3m;
- Martin Moshal, who donated R5m; and
- Oppenheimer, the granddaughter of industrialist Harry Oppenheimer.
Mashaba went on the defensive when asked if his funders call the shots.
“I didn’t build a business into a multimillion-dollar conglomerate by allowing people to dictate terms to me. I am my own man and my values are clear for all to see,” he told one social media user, telling them to not impose their “insecurities” on him.
Don't impose your insecurities onto me.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 18, 2021
I didn't build a business into a multi-million dollar conglomerate by allowing people to dictate terms to me.
I am my own man and my values are clear for all to see. https://t.co/tjyw72qAjs
He said ActionSA was committed to being open and transparent about its funders.
“We are proud of our association with South Africans who are committed to SA and have generously donated to its political future. Our donors have been willing to do so openly and transparently, as envisioned by the PPFA, while others hide their donors from voters,” said Mashaba.
Mashaba said ActionSA's funders were satisfied with its performance in the local government elections.
“Our donors have communicated their satisfaction with ActionSA’s electoral showing, and ActionSA has received increased interest from funders across the board. There is an overwhelming interest in the expansion of ActionSA to the nine provinces.”
ActionSA was founded in August last year and contested its first elections earlier this month. The party contested six municipalities including eThekwini, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.
ActionSA garnered 2.34% support and 90 seats in contested councils.
