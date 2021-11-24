Inside Mashaba’s 11th hour ‘phone call’ to the EFF in Joburg

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has thanked the EFF for answering his calls at the 11th hour before voting for new mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Speaking on eNCA, Mashaba said he was suspicious of the DA’s move, saying he suspected the party would have given the positions to the ANC.

According to Mashaba, both the EFF and ActionSA could vote for the DA candidates, Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell, to make the DA work with minority groups, despite their previous refusal.

“When the DA started negotiating with us and then dropped us on Saturday, I smelled something that the DA was interested in giving these municipalities to the ANC,” said Mashaba.

“So yesterday [Monday] I called the EFF, and said, ‘I know I’m a political illiterate, but we have a huge challenge on our hands. The DA has a plan to give these municipalities to the ANC. Can you guys assist?

'Would you guys please support us? Let us force the DA to run the municipalities and we can deal with them afterwards'. Fortunately, the EFF accepted the idea and they were very supportive.”

Mashaba then presented the plan to the ActionSA senate, who put it into action.

The EFF leaders also got to work briefing their councillors.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was said to have instructed his party’s councillors to endorse DA candidates in all three positions of mayor, council whip and speaker in Ekurhuleni.