'Our vote is not a gift': Mashaba won't talk coalitions with DA unless the EFF is present

ActionSA has vowed it will not go into any further coalition talks with the DA without Julius Malema's EFF.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon in Tshwane, Mashaba said the votes that his party and the EFF gave to the DA were not for free.

Mashaba and the EFF shocked many on Monday when they helped install DA mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The two parties were expected to do the same in Tshwane on Tuesday afternoon, where DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams should clinch the mayor's chair from the ANC's Frans Boshielo.

“One thing I want the DA to understand, our vote is not a gift to them. The vote that we are going to give them today, we gave them yesterday, is not a gift,” said Mashaba.

His about-turn came as a shock because he had told the Sunday Times that he felt double-crossed by his former party when it announced it was rejecting a deal that would have made him Johannesburg mayor, without telling him and other possible coalition partners.