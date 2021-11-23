Politics

'Our vote is not a gift': Mashaba won't talk coalitions with DA unless the EFF is present

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
23 November 2021 - 16:09
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA has vowed it will not go into any further coalition talks with the DA without Julius Malema's EFF.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon in Tshwane, Mashaba said the votes that his party and the EFF gave to the DA were not for free.

Mashaba and the EFF shocked many on Monday when they helped install DA mayors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

The two parties were expected to do the same in Tshwane on Tuesday afternoon, where DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams should clinch the mayor's chair from the ANC's Frans Boshielo. 

“One thing I want the DA to understand, our vote is not a gift to them. The vote that we are going to give them today, we gave them yesterday, is not a gift,” said Mashaba. 

His about-turn came as a shock because he had told the Sunday Times that he felt double-crossed by his former party when it announced it was rejecting a deal that would have made him Johannesburg mayor, without telling him and other possible coalition partners.

EFF and ActionSA will not hold a gun to DA’s head: John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party never thought it possible the EFF and ActionSA would vote with them in the cities of Johannesburg and ...
Politics
4 hours ago

The DA had also made it clear that it would not work with the EFF after the elections.

“It is our right to protect this country and not really be abused by anyone. And I want the DA to really understand that if they want to talk to us as ActionSA, please call us with the EFF — because it's not only ActionSA that voted for you,” said Mashaba.

He said he did not trust the DA to talk to them on his own and called for their next meeting to be recorded. 

“I have got two weeks of negotiating and negotiating in bad faith. I am not prepared to take any more chances with them,” said Mashaba.

He said the DA was yet to call on his party to discuss how they would work together.

Mashaba called for the DA to humble itself, saying they felt superior.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mashaba says he pulled out of the Joburg mayoral race to prevent the DA handing the metro to the ANC

What stood between the ANC and the DA was him pulling out of the mayoral race, said Mashaba.
Politics
4 hours ago

Helen Zille responds to claims minority coalition ‘forced’ the DA’s hand in Gauteng metros

"People can only force your hand if you allow it to be forced," said Zille
Politics
7 hours ago

The DA would be naive to celebrate too soon

Mashaba will be as much a menace to the DA as the EFF will be, if the DA is drinking champagne into the night after the council voting outcomes, ...
Ideas
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  3. ‘We are playing our political game’: DA scores as ANC gets EFFed up in the ... Politics
  4. Say sorry for calling me a cockroach or I’ll sue for R1m: Malema to Kenny Kunene Politics
  5. I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for ... Politics

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...