FULL ADDRESS | SA remains on alert level 1 lockdown

28 November 2021 - 21:39 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night. His address comes a few days after the announcement of a newly detected Covid-19 variant identified as B.1.1.529 and given the name Omicron by the World Health Organisation. 

The country remains on alert level 1 lockdown. 

Listen to the full address:

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 2,858 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Six more people have succumbed to the virus. The positivity rate has risen to 9.8%

