FULL ADDRESS | SA remains on alert level 1 lockdown
28 November 2021 - 21:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night. His address comes a few days after the announcement of a newly detected Covid-19 variant identified as B.1.1.529 and given the name Omicron by the World Health Organisation.
The country remains on alert level 1 lockdown.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 2,858 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Six more people have succumbed to the virus. The positivity rate has risen to 9.8%
