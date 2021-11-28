No new Covid-19 restrictions as government consults on mandatory vaccines — Ramaphosa

No new Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed but the government has set up a task team to explore the possibility of mandatory vaccines, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

“Government has set up a task team that will undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory for specific activities and locations,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

“The task team will report to the interministerial committee on vaccination chaired by the deputy president, which will make recommendations to cabinet on a fair and sustainable approach to vaccine mandates.”

He said no further restrictions will be imposed because vaccines were available to use to curb the spread of the virus.