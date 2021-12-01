Politics

President Ramaphosa talks business and politics with Nigeria

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
01 December 2021 - 10:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting four African nations. File image.
Image: Alon Skuy

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold bilateral trade talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

The two heads of state are expected to sign deals and memoranda of understanding on political, diplomatic, economic and trade relations.

Ramaphosa kicked off his four-nation visit to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal with a private dinner with Buhari on Tuesday evening.

He is accompanied by ministers Naledi Pandor, Thandi Modise, Bheki Cele, Ronald Lamola, Mondli Gungubele, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Gwede Mantashe, Joe Phaahla, Ebrahim Patel, Fikile Mbalula and Zizi Kodwa.

According to the presidency, Ramaphosa’s visit coincides with the 10th session of the Nigeria-SA binational commission (BNC).

The session will also reflect on progress made in advancing trade and investment between the two countries and allow the presidents to review progress made in implementing decisions and agree on new programmes.

Five agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be concluded.

According to the programme, the bilateral talks will be followed by a press briefing later on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

