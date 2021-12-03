Siviwe Gwarube 'looking forward' to new role as DA deputy chief whip

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube says she is thrilled to serve as the party’s deputy chief whip in the National Assembly.

This comes after her appointment during the party’s internal caucus election on Thursday.

Gwarube said she looked forward to making people’s needs central in parliament.

“I am pleased to have been elected as deputy chief whip in parliament following our internal caucus election today. I am looking forward to working hard to make parliament the centre of people’s business. There’s so much more the national legislature can be doing for SA,” she said.