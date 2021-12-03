Politics

Siviwe Gwarube 'looking forward' to new role as DA deputy chief whip

03 December 2021 - 11:00
Siviwe Gwarube is the DA's new deputy chief whip. File photo.
Image: Jaco Marais

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube says she is thrilled to serve as the party’s deputy chief whip in the National Assembly.

This comes after her appointment during the party’s internal caucus election on Thursday.

Gwarube said she looked forward to making people’s needs central in parliament.

“I am pleased to have been elected as deputy chief whip in parliament following our internal caucus election today. I am looking forward to working hard to make parliament the centre of people’s business. There’s so much more the national legislature can be doing for SA,” she said.

She replaces Jacques Julius, and will serve as deputy to chief whip Natasha Mazzone. TimesLIVE reported Mazzone’s position was not up for contestation.

DA federal council chair Helen Zille congratulated Gwarube.

“Congratulations Siviwe,” said Zille.

Mazzone thanked her former deputy for his tenure and expressed confidence in Gwarube, who is also shadow minister of health.

“I would like to congratulate Siviwe on her election and look forward to a great term working together,” she said.

“The DA caucus has full confidence she will serve in this position with the same distinction as she is doing in her capacity as shadow minister of health and national spokesperson.”

