Not so fast : DA mayors taking time to pick right MMCs, says Mpho Phalatse

Nearly two weeks after being electedmayor of SA’s richest municipality, Mpho Phalatse is determined to pick the right mix of candidates to serve as members of the mayoral management committee.

These individuals must be willing to work hard to deliver basic services to communities and bring about stability for the next five years, the mayor said on Thursday.

This comes after councillors from opposition parties raised concern during the second council meeting over Phalatse’s silence on the new mayoral committee, a move they said was unprecedented.

Phalatse quickly shut them down, saying her election as mayor was equally unprecedented and so would be the process to elect her team. She admitted to being in conversation with several parties in a bid to form a formal majority coalition government to run the city.

“The reason it took a bit longer for the DA, or for myself as the executive mayor, to announce the mayoral committee is exactly in recognition of the fact that we did not get an outright majority.

“Joburg needs a stable council that can take it forward in the next five years and if we are going to have to pay a small price at the beginning of the term, to get the right mix of parties in place that can form a majority coalition government so that we can stabilise this environment, and not see the stop and goes that we saw in the last term, then so be it.”