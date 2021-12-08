Politics

Here’s why the EFF rejected the land expropriation without compensation bill

08 December 2021 - 08:30
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party rejected the bill because it would set back black people’s struggle for land repossession.
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party rejected the bill because it would set back black people’s struggle for land repossession.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party rejected the constitutional amendment bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation because it would set back black people’s struggle for land repossession.

On Tuesday, the ANC failed to get the bill passed into law after it was rejected by the National Assembly.

This after political parties voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.

The bill would have resulted in the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Malema, whose party initiated the bill in 2018 but voted against it, said the current version was watered down and was not about transferring land to black people.

“The bill that this house is asked to approve today will take black people’s struggle for land repossession many steps back,” said Malema.

EFF will not back down on land nationalisation: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema said the red berets will not negotiate on its first cardinal pillar, which campaigns for the nationalisation of all land, ...
Politics
3 years ago

“According to this bill, compensation for expropriation will remain a default position, but provides for obscure circumstances in which the amount of compensation may be ‘nil’.

“The concept of ‘nil compensation’ was never there when parliament resolved to adopt the EFF motion in 2018, and when it adopted the report of the Constitutional Review Committee.”

Malema said the EFF rejects the bill because it’s a “complete departure from the radical proposal that was made”.

“The current bill makes meaningless provisions for the state to be a custodian of certain land and does not define what this certain land is.

“If this bill is allowed to pass, it would signify a sell-out position and further disenfranchisement of black people. The practical implications of this bill would be far worse than the current Property Clause of the constitution,” he said.

Malema said the EFF tried to reason with the ANC on several occasions but was met with a cold reception.

He claimed this was because the ruling party does not represent the interests of the dispossessed majority.

ANC suffers another setback as land expropriation bill is defeated

Small parties unite to isolate limping governing party, which had 30 MPs absent at the important sitting in parliament
Politics
15 hours ago

RATE IT: Remove ‘Die Stem’, provide free water and electricity — Here are the EFF’s 10 coalition demands

Would you agree to these conditions?
Politics
4 weeks ago

Land bill calls for 'nil compensation' but it's unlikely to be passed

The Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill is unlikely to pass through the National Assembly as the ANC does not have enough seats to attain the ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC suffers another setback as land expropriation bill is defeated Politics
  2. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  3. 'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official Politics
  4. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics
  5. Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’ Politics

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone