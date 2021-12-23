Politics

Mashaba slams ‘Morgan Tsvangirai of SA’ claims

23 December 2021 - 10:55
Herman Mashaba has dismissed a claim that he bows to 'whiteness'.
Herman Mashaba has dismissed a claim that he bows to 'whiteness'.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has dismissed a critic who called him the “Morgan Tsvangirai of SA” and alleged he bows to whiteness and hate of former president Jacob Zuma.

It all started when Zuma’s son Duduzane claimed “the country was stolen in 1652", to which Mashaba responded it was stolen “under a democratic dispensation under your father’s administration”.

“We are not victims. We know our history. Your father impoverished black South Africans worse than the National Party. Don’t insult us,” Mashaba said last week.

Weighing in on the debate on Wednesday, the Twitter user compared Mashaba to the former Zimbabwean opposition leader, claiming he “bows to whiteness with special submission and pretends to be the answer to SA societal life”.

“He worships and is controlled by whites, who has trained him to hate Zuma.”

Mashaba hit back, saying he would not bow to the pressure of associating with alleged corruption and criminality.

“It is so deeply sad when some people believe to be black is to be behind corruption and criminality. I am so glad such people are not part of my proud black race. They are criminals and that is all they represent,” he said.

Mashaba went on the defensive last month after similar accusations surfaced on social media.

He denied that he was a “front”, saying he invested his time and money in ActionSA.

“I didn’t build a business into a multimillion-dollar conglomerate by allowing people to dictate terms to me. I am my own man and my values are clear for all to see,” he said. 

MORE

'I'll invite him for tea' — Herman Mashaba hoping to get Bongani Baloyi on his team after DA exit

It seems Nkandla won't be the only venue for a political tea party in 2022.
Politics
2 days ago

What's in a name? A lot for ActionSA, which has sorted out its saga with IEC

Supporters of Herman Mashaba's party will now easily spot ActionSA on ballot papers, after it rectified an earlier error in which it did not include ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA

Congratulatory messages flooded Mashaba's post, with some saying they were inspired by his wife's achievement and were motivated to go back to school.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Appointment of human settlements officials was flawed, says legal report Politics
  2. WATCH | Is Midvaal municipality as good as it gets? Politics
  3. PODCAST | ‘Ramaphosa made fundamental mistakes after ascending to power’ Politics
  4. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics
  5. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique