Mashaba slams ‘Morgan Tsvangirai of SA’ claims

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has dismissed a critic who called him the “Morgan Tsvangirai of SA” and alleged he bows to whiteness and hate of former president Jacob Zuma.

It all started when Zuma’s son Duduzane claimed “the country was stolen in 1652", to which Mashaba responded it was stolen “under a democratic dispensation under your father’s administration”.

“We are not victims. We know our history. Your father impoverished black South Africans worse than the National Party. Don’t insult us,” Mashaba said last week.

Weighing in on the debate on Wednesday, the Twitter user compared Mashaba to the former Zimbabwean opposition leader, claiming he “bows to whiteness with special submission and pretends to be the answer to SA societal life”.

“He worships and is controlled by whites, who has trained him to hate Zuma.”

Mashaba hit back, saying he would not bow to the pressure of associating with alleged corruption and criminality.

“It is so deeply sad when some people believe to be black is to be behind corruption and criminality. I am so glad such people are not part of my proud black race. They are criminals and that is all they represent,” he said.