IN FULL | Part 1 of state capture report made public

04 January 2022 - 19:11 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the first part of the state capture commission's report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday.
Image: GCIS

The first part of the state capture commission's report has officially been made public.


The more than 870-page report was published on the presidency's website shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.

According to commission chairperson acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, the report is divided into three sections. The first deals with South African Airways and related companies, the second with Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper, and the third with Sars and "public procurement in SA".

You can read the full report below:

Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Report_Part 1 by SundayTimesZA on Scribd

TimesLIVE

