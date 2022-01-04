SAA and Transnet malaise expected in first part of state capture report

South Africans will soon know some of the outcomes of the state capture inquiry when acting chief justice Raymond Zondo hands over the first part of the commission’s final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon.

Business Day was reliably informed that the first part of the much-awaited report will focus on graft at aviation state-owned enterprises — including national carrier SAA, SAA Technical and SA Express — and rail utility Transnet.

Zondo’s report has been divided into three parts, with the second part expected to be handed to the president in late January, and the final part due to be handed over in late February. The presidency has indicated the first part of Zondo's full report will be made public within hours, as those fingered have already had an opportunity to respond.