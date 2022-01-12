More criticism of minister Lindiwe Sisulu for her 'attack' on the judiciary

Civil society organisations have criticised tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu for her “attack” on the judiciary in an opinion piece published last week.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, Corruption Watch, Defend our Democracy Campaign, Freedom Under Law, Helen Suzman Foundation and Judges Matter lambasted Sisulu.

Their criticism comes after the government, through minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, distanced itself from Sisulu's views.

In her piece Sisulu decried the lack of transformation and economic reconciliation. She argued against the constitution, saying SA has legitimised wrongdoing under the umbrella of the rule of law. After decades of democracy, she said, Africans manage poverty while others manage wealth.

“What we have witnessed under the constitution and the rule of law since 1994 has been co-option and invitations to political power brokers to the dinner table, whose job is to keep the masses quiet in their sufferance,” she wrote.