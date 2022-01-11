‘What has she done for the poor?’ - Mzansi weighs in on Lindiwe Sisulu’s comments about poverty

ANC veteran and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s take on poverty has drawn mixed reaction online.

Sisulu recently shared her opinion on justice and poverty in SA, saying the country was “a sea of African poverty”.

In her opinion piece, Sisulu said one of the primary motivations for the evils of colonialism was, and still is, economic. She said it organised crime, the robbery of other people’s land and resources, as well as the exploitation and use of their labour.

“It is also about the reduction of these people to mass consumers and exclusion from the ownership of the factors of production and wealth creation,” she said.

“But it seems today we have legitimised wrongdoing under the umbrella of the rule of law. Many years down the line, Africans manage poverty while others manage wealth. When we talk about transformation, is it just a buzzword? When we talk about reconciliation, what we don’t hear is economic reconciliation?”

According to Sisulu, black politicians in SA have become black assets for colonised capital and the capital keeps knocking at their doors for them to facilitate economic returns to multiply their investments.

On social media, many shared their views on her statement. While some applauded her for “speaking out”, others said her points are nothing new.

Many questioned Sisulu’s motive for speaking out against poverty after more than 20 years of being a MP.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say: