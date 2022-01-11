‘What has she done for the poor?’ - Mzansi weighs in on Lindiwe Sisulu’s comments about poverty
ANC veteran and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s take on poverty has drawn mixed reaction online.
Sisulu recently shared her opinion on justice and poverty in SA, saying the country was “a sea of African poverty”.
In her opinion piece, Sisulu said one of the primary motivations for the evils of colonialism was, and still is, economic. She said it organised crime, the robbery of other people’s land and resources, as well as the exploitation and use of their labour.
“It is also about the reduction of these people to mass consumers and exclusion from the ownership of the factors of production and wealth creation,” she said.
“But it seems today we have legitimised wrongdoing under the umbrella of the rule of law. Many years down the line, Africans manage poverty while others manage wealth. When we talk about transformation, is it just a buzzword? When we talk about reconciliation, what we don’t hear is economic reconciliation?”
According to Sisulu, black politicians in SA have become black assets for colonised capital and the capital keeps knocking at their doors for them to facilitate economic returns to multiply their investments.
On social media, many shared their views on her statement. While some applauded her for “speaking out”, others said her points are nothing new.
Many questioned Sisulu’s motive for speaking out against poverty after more than 20 years of being a MP.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
After 27 years of being a member of parliament, 21 Years of being a Minister, it is only now that Lindiwe Sisulu speaks of poverty? Just Because she's interested in being the president?— Matima Moloko (@Matima_Moloko) January 10, 2022
"Africans manage poverty while others manage wealth," Lindiwe Sisulu. pic.twitter.com/J19SFtqWb3— Weather Master #Sangomasezulu (@JoelGuy_) January 9, 2022
“ Many years down the line Africans manage poverty while others manage wealth. When we talk about transformation, is it just a buzzword? When we talk about reconciliation, what we don’t hear is economic reconciliation. “ Lindiwe Sisulu— @coastlebole (@Coast_Lebole) January 8, 2022
SIMPLE IS THAT. pic.twitter.com/JdCPZhaTml
Lindiwe Sisulu was an MP at 40 ('94) & became Minister of Housing (2004-9), Defence & Military Veterans (2009-12), Public Service ( 2012-14), Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation (2014-21) & now of Tourism.— African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 9, 2022
"If we look around, we see a sea of African poverty." - her 2022 quote.
Fellow Citizens,here is one of our own,Miss "Lindiwe Sisulu".She's been living under the rock for the past 28 years.She recently came out,looked around her,and realized that there's an extreme level of Poverty in SA.Clearly, these Politicians are taking us for granted here. pic.twitter.com/uOyMUAy1PA— nkagisang (@nkagisangtj) January 9, 2022
Lindiwe Sisulu who had held some of the highest forms of political power for YEARS shifting the blame for escalating poverty in the country. Why am I not surprised ? The governing party , The ANC brought us here!— The Tea Guy (@The_Tea_Guy) January 10, 2022
#LindiweSisulu has been part of the creation of this poverty, lack of housing & neglect of SANDF staff who had to roll over at Union building. 23 years of being part of the ruling party without any legacy, poor us SAfricans must believe in sweet smart talk! NO! we cant forget👎👎 https://t.co/9PayqwBpj1— Daisy Matlou (@daisy_matlou) January 7, 2022
Lindiwe Sisulu has tarnished her entire families pedigree of struggle credentials. Her parents must be turning in their grave looking at her disgraceful behaviour. It’s game over for this lady. She must go retire. Absolutely no place in government for her type.— Goolam (@goolammv) January 10, 2022
If Lindiwe Sisulu was serious about championing the cause of the poor, she should have made sure that she built many quality houses for the poor, provided quality drinking water for the people of Limpopo etc. She does not care about black people, she only cares about herself. pic.twitter.com/2ja0cSxwnz— Ndabezitha Zulu (@heisthemediator) January 7, 2022
Pardon my ignorance, what has Lindiwe Sisulu done for the poor? Was she not part of the ANC since ‘94? Why is she talking like she’s just joined it? She has been in Cabinet for 20 continuous years. She has been there throughout years of ANC corruption & failure.— Dr. S U N R I S E ✨ (@sheabutterhun) January 10, 2022
