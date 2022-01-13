Politics

SA reacts to Malema handing over new house to family of late EFF member Gogo Pulane Phansi

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
13 January 2022 - 11:00
EFF leader Julius Malema handed a house over to the family of the late EFF member Gogo Pulane Phansi.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

EFF leader Julius Malema was the talk of social media on Wednesday after his party handed over a three-bedroom home to the family of late EFF member Gogo Pulane Phansi.

Phansi died recently after falling ill. She was honoured and hailed for helping to grow the party, always being on the front line at rallies and marches.

The home, built in Kagiso on the West Rand, was completed before Phansi’s death but was never handed over to her because of her illness. It was received on Wednesday by her niece and nephew.

“Her children are here. The house is theirs now and it is up to them what they do to it. They can sell it if they want. That would be their family decision and EFF does not stick its nose in people’s family matters,” Malema said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Malema dodged questions over the cost of the house and its funding.

He said the gift did not compel the family to vote for the EFF.

Many on social media weighed in on the handover, with some applauding the party and others questioning it.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

