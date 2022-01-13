SA reacts to Malema handing over new house to family of late EFF member Gogo Pulane Phansi
EFF leader Julius Malema was the talk of social media on Wednesday after his party handed over a three-bedroom home to the family of late EFF member Gogo Pulane Phansi.
Phansi died recently after falling ill. She was honoured and hailed for helping to grow the party, always being on the front line at rallies and marches.
The home, built in Kagiso on the West Rand, was completed before Phansi’s death but was never handed over to her because of her illness. It was received on Wednesday by her niece and nephew.
[WATCH NOW]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema says the EFF handed Koko Pulane's house today. It is for them to decide what to do with it, whether they sell or not. It is their decision. pic.twitter.com/udf6b6QoNp— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 12, 2022
“Her children are here. The house is theirs now and it is up to them what they do to it. They can sell it if they want. That would be their family decision and EFF does not stick its nose in people’s family matters,” Malema said.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Malema dodged questions over the cost of the house and its funding.
He said the gift did not compel the family to vote for the EFF.
Many on social media weighed in on the handover, with some applauding the party and others questioning it.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
Great story by eff, we as black appreciate good story it's light in a darkness— the B. (@RodsTheB) January 13, 2022
What about all the other voters waiting for their house? pic.twitter.com/S7Od7538kc— GuerrillaZA (@Guerrillaz2) January 12, 2022
My eyes 👁️ are full of tear right now when I see what the CIC in that house..she died a fighter R.I.P mama— jan hati (@janhati1) January 12, 2022
This is inside house u built and also provided furniture, you give poor people hope— Mahlare Matome Matjevele (@Mahlare10) January 12, 2022
EEF leadership doesn’t sleep work very hard to insure each and every EFF ground force are important to our organization,thank you for visiting the house 🏡 of fighter Koko leadership it means a lot .— phathuxolo nazo (@phathuxolo_nazo) January 12, 2022
