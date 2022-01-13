SA reacts to Malema handing over new house to family of late EFF member Gogo Pulane Phansi

EFF leader Julius Malema was the talk of social media on Wednesday after his party handed over a three-bedroom home to the family of late EFF member Gogo Pulane Phansi.

Phansi died recently after falling ill. She was honoured and hailed for helping to grow the party, always being on the front line at rallies and marches.

The home, built in Kagiso on the West Rand, was completed before Phansi’s death but was never handed over to her because of her illness. It was received on Wednesday by her niece and nephew.