Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla backs Lindiwe Sisulu as clip praising the constitution resurfaces

Zuma-Sambudla's staunch support for Sisulu comes as a video of the tourism minister praising SA’s constitution resurfaced on social media.

In a clip from her address to the media at the UN in 2018, Sisulu spoke about the expropriation of land without compensation.

She praised the constitution as a “democratic instrument” that would result in positive changes for the public.

“Our constitution is a democratic instrument adopted by parliament. It allows us to expropriate land so that we are able to give land to people who will work on the land,” said Sisulu at the time.

“This constitution, which allows and guides us to expropriate land, was in [Nelson] Mandela's hands and his signature is on it. What we are doing is the democratic responsibility of a democratic government, to make sure that all have access to land so that they have the means to live.”