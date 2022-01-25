ANC Women’s League KZN endorses Nomusa Dube-Ncube for provincial chair

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal has endorsed Nomusa Dube-Ncube for the position of ANC chairperson at the province’s upcoming elective conference.

This follows the structure’s provincial executive committee meeting held this weekend, provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela said in a statement.

“The ANCWL PEC pronounce itself on the ANC leadership in the province by preferring comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube to contest for the chairperson position in the ANC, comrade Nomagugu Simelane as deputy chair, comrade Bongi Sithole-Moloi as deputy secretary and comrade Peggy Nkonyeni as treasurer respectively,” said Gabela.

The position is currently held by Sihle Zikalala, while Dube-Ncube is the provincial treasurer.