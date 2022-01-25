Politics

ANC Women’s League KZN endorses Nomusa Dube-Ncube for provincial chair

25 January 2022 - 10:14
Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been endorsed by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal for the position of ANC chairperson. File photo.
Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been endorsed by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal for the position of ANC chairperson. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal has endorsed Nomusa Dube-Ncube for the position of ANC chairperson at the province’s upcoming elective conference.

This follows the structure’s provincial executive committee meeting held this weekend, provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela said in a statement. 

“The ANCWL PEC pronounce itself on the ANC leadership in the province by preferring comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube to contest for the chairperson position in the ANC, comrade Nomagugu Simelane as deputy chair, comrade Bongi Sithole-Moloi as deputy secretary and comrade Peggy Nkonyeni as treasurer respectively,” said Gabela.

The position is currently held by Sihle Zikalala, while Dube-Ncube is the provincial treasurer.

ANC wants provincial conferences held 'by June' as race to December hots up

The ANC wants all its provincial conferences to take place before its policy conference around June/July, say party insiders.
Politics
5 days ago

The women's league decried the lack of women, adding that their stance was addressing the shortage of women in leadership positions and tackling gender-based violence.

“The ANCWL PEC endorsed the names of the above comrades because it believes that they are mature and dedicated cadres capable of taking the ANC in the province to greater heights,” Gabela said.

She added that while the league was open to lobbying to discuss names of preferred leaders, it has made up its mind on who to elect as their leaders in the ANC.

“The PEC believes that for them the struggle to destroy patriarchy requires women to be more assertive, brave and fight for their space and rights in the movement,” she added. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa laments ANC 'decay and degeneration' in closing NEC speech

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the governing party needed to close ranks and defend the gains of democracy.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC eThekwini councillor shot 'six or seven times' in late-night murder

An ANC eThekwini ward councillor, Minenhle Mkhize, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Saturday night, his party has confirmed.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’

He claims his suspension is an attempt by dominant party members to subvert parliament’s oversight role
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe Politics
  2. ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’ Politics
  3. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  4. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  5. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA