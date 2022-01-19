ANC wants provincial conferences held 'by June' as race to December hots up

The ANC wants all its provincial conferences to take place before July, says party insiders.

According to them, the party wants all provincial conferences to take place before its policy conference around June/July. They said this would be the preference as after the policy conference all focus should be on the elective conference in December.

TimesLIVE understands that both the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal conferences are scheduled for July but insiders said they may have to be moved closer.

ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe confirmed that they will have to find another date after treasurer-general Paul Mashatile approached him.

“We will now reschedule but the PEC [provincial executive committee] will decide next week,” Khawe said. “It is scheduled for July but to allow the national conference there is no harm for the acting SG, the TG, to request a consideration by the province.”