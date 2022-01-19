ANC wants provincial conferences held 'by June' as race to December hots up
The ANC wants all its provincial conferences to take place before July, says party insiders.
According to them, the party wants all provincial conferences to take place before its policy conference around June/July. They said this would be the preference as after the policy conference all focus should be on the elective conference in December.
TimesLIVE understands that both the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal conferences are scheduled for July but insiders said they may have to be moved closer.
ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe confirmed that they will have to find another date after treasurer-general Paul Mashatile approached him.
“We will now reschedule but the PEC [provincial executive committee] will decide next week,” Khawe said. “It is scheduled for July but to allow the national conference there is no harm for the acting SG, the TG, to request a consideration by the province.”
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend will likely receive a report, after meetings with provincial secretaries concerning the proposed dates for its conferences.
Mashatile, also acting as party secretary-general, is expected to meet provincial secretaries before the NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday to discuss possibilities of earlier conferences.
This will likely form part of the road map to the conference that the NEC is expected to adopt at its two-day meeting. The meeting is also to “focus on the critical task of organisational renewal”.
So far, Mpumalanga will convene its conference in mid-February while Limpopo will convene around March.
The Northern Cape has already held its provincial conference, at which Zamani Saul was re-elected chairperson in May.
Requests to have conferences completed earlier were being made to all provincial secretaries before any decisions could be taken, insiders said.
The reason for the request, said an ANC NEC insider, was that there were “a lot of processes” that have to take place before the elective conference in December which would need undivided attention.
These include the branch general meetings where nominations would take place.
There is also a proposal by NEC member Ronald Lamola to have the party’s electoral commission, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe, vet all nominated candidates before they could be allowed to stand. Lamola is being touted to stand for deputy president.
He has proposed that the party’s document “Through the Eye of the Needle” be used to ensure only capable candidates are nominated, as the time for “free for all” is over.
These processes would have to take place before December.
“We will only know after our meetings with the provincial secretaries. We will first have to speak to provinces. The team is busy putting those meetings in place. It has to happen before the NEC starts to be added to the agenda,” said an insider.
TimesLIVE
