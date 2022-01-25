Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media

25 January 2022 - 10:19 By TIMESLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing the media on Tuesday morning on decisions taken at their third national meeting.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Following in EFF footsteps? Labour department to conduct ‘mega-blitz inspections’ at restaurants and hotels

The labour department will conduct a series of hospitality inspections across the Western Cape this week to ensure businesses are following the ...
News
1 hour ago

EFF tells 2021 matriculants with bachelor passes to 'flood the gates of universities'

The party has committed to supporting pupils seeking to register at universities, to ensure they do so without being prejudiced.
News
1 day ago

‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’

The presidency said Lindiwe Sisulu apologised during a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and admitted her article was not backed by any facts.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe Politics
  2. ANC MP Mervyn Dirks goes to court to challenge ‘proverbial guillotine’ Politics
  3. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  4. ANC MP wants Ramaphosa hauled before Scopa over ‘misuse’ of state cash Politics
  5. ANC chief whip reads riot act to MP over bid to nail Ramaphosa in parly Politics

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA