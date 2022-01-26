Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for medical tests

According to the family, on Tuesday afternoon the 93-year-old’s doctors felt it wise for him to be admitted to hospital for all the necessary checks, as this would also allow him to get some much-needed rest.

“As there is no further information to convey, the family requests that enquiries please cease at this point. Should there be anything further to report once Prince Buthelezi returns home, we will issue another statement,” said the family.

The veteran politician, who also serves as traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation, was last seen in public on Saturday at the commemoration of the battle of Isandlwana.

TimesLIVE