Winde appoints lawyer to probe 'sexual misconduct' claims against Albert Fritz
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has appointed advocate Jennifer Williams to investigate the misconduct allegations against suspended community safety MEC Albert Fritz.
Winde announced the development on Wednesday.
“The legal services unit of the Western Cape government has approached the state attorney, requesting that independent legal counsel be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against minister Albert Fritz,” Winde said in a statement.
“We have now received confirmation that advocate Jennifer Williams has been appointed to conduct the investigation. I will communicate the outcome of the investigation and take such steps as may be necessary or appropriate upon its finalisation.
“I have full faith that this investigation will be conducted with the integrity that it deserves.”
Winde suspended Fritz on Sunday. He is yet to reveal the allegations against the MEC, but media reports have linked Fritz to sexual misconduct allegations.
“In the past week, serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of minister Albert Fritz were brought to my attention,” Winde said on Sunday.
“I have summoned the minister and informed him of these allegations, as well as my decision to suspend him with immediate effect, which he has accepted.
“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. Minister Fritz has offered his full co-operation in this investigation.”
Winde has since appointed cultural affairs and sports MEC Anroux Marais to act in Fritz’s stead.
“I know there have been many questions raised around the nature of the allegations which resulted in the suspension of Minister Fritz. It is always my preference to be open and transparent with residents of the province and the media,” said Winde.
“In this case, however, noting specific requests by the complainants for confidentiality, the seriousness of the allegations made and the rights of all parties to a fair and unprejudiced investigation into the veracity of the claims made, I may not do so at this stage.”
Winde said he took the allegations seriously.
“Finally, I have noted many rumours and reports by individuals who wish to politicise this matter. I will not play politics with the wellbeing of people and would like to urge anyone who views this matter as a political football to show restraint, especially in consideration of the requests made by the complainants and the rights of all to a fair process.”
TimesLIVE
