WATCH | Parliament fire: Police reveal CCTV monitoring screens were not working from December 21

An Eskom power outage on December 21 2021 led to video monitoring screens at parliament being out of order until the January 2 fire, SAPS police head of protection and security services Lt-Gen Sam Shitlabane has revealed.

This resulted in security guards on duty monitoring the CCTV feed on a small “19-inch screen” instead of a large video wall.



Police top brass on Friday appeared before parliament’s standing committee on finance management to report on the police service’s role in providing security to the national key point.



Shitlabane also revealed the fire alarm system inside parliament did not alert the Cape Town fire station until after firefighters arrived on January 2.

Water sprinklers did not operate and fire doors were left open inside the parliament buildings, leading to massive damage inside the precinct.

