Four cops being probed for security breach during parliament blaze

“At the time the time of the incident, the Parliament Protection Services [PPS] was on compulsory leave, meaning that we did not have the advantage of being able to see what is happening inside the parliament, being the National Assembly or any other building, because that is monitored by Parliament Protection Services and not the police. The police are responsible for monitoring the external cameras.”

Shitlabane told MPs that the fire alarm in parliament never went off at the City of Cape Town’s fire department.

“The static members on duty on January 2 were the ones who had to mobilise the fire department to come after that scene had smoke. The fire alarm only went off when the fire brigade was already on the scene.”

On the internal investigation, Shitlabane said there is a process of holistically looking at the process flow leading to the fire.

“After we are finished with that report, we will have an indication of where are the gaps and failures in the system.

“The assessment will provide insight into the level of compliance by various government institutions relevant to the administrative, procedural and regulatory requirements in respect to the parliamentary complex.”