Politics

EFF wants your questions to ask Ramaphosa — here are some of the top responses so far

01 February 2022 - 09:00
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Werner Hills

Ahead of this year’s much-anticipated annual state of the nation address (Sona), the EFF has called for South Africans to send questions they would like President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer.

The party, on Monday, announced it was taking questions from the public to ask Ramaphosa, his cabinet or government entities. It said questions can be submitted via email.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver the address on February 10 when he will outline the government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona, and respond to social, political and economic issues.

“The EFF is a true representative of all the people of SA and in performing our oversight role in parliament, we call on all people to send questions and seek answers from president, cabinet or government entities. We will always give feedback,” EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said.

Some shared their questions via social media, asking when the R350 social distress relief grant would be turned into a basic income grant, and when the government will do away with corruption.

Here is a snapshot of some of the top questions put forward so far:

ARE WE GETTING A BASIC INCOME GRANT?

WHAT HAVE YOU ACTUALLY ACHIEVED?

REMEMBER VBS?

WHAT ABOUT LIFESTYLE AUDITS?

WHEN WILL THE CORRUPT BE BROUGHT TO BOOK?

WILL YOU BE AMENDING THE PENSION FUND?

WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR STATE-OWNED ENTITIES?

WHY HAVEN'T YOU INCREASED THE R350 GRANT YET?

CAN YOU STEP IN AND HELP GRADUATES?

WHY DO YOU KEEP MAKING EMPTY PROMISES?

READ MORE

Thuli Madonsela has some pointers for Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of Sona

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address should focus on change, as change is the only ...
News
1 day ago

'Feel at home': Mapisa-Nqakula and Cape Town mayor tell foreigners

“I hope this time we can say to all of those immigrants to SA who have come here for a better life that you should never ever feel afraid in this ...
Politics
14 hours ago

WATCH | 'We will rise again from these ashes': Parliament finds a new home at city hall

In the aftermath of the devastating fire earlier this month, the City of Cape Town has handed over the keys to city hall and declared it to be the ...
Politics
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. ‘The DA became extremely toxic, that's why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi Politics
  3. Advisory council split over support for basic income grant Politics
  4. ‘We’ll target illegal foreigners, then big business, but we’re not xenophobes’ Politics

Latest Videos

'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...
Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...