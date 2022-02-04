ConCourt ruling paves the way for Mkhwebane impeachment process to proceed

The process to impeach public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not be derailed after the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that the appointment of a judge on an independent panel to determine grounds for her removal was correct.

This comes after an appeal to the court by the DA and the speaker of the National Assembly on the ruling of the Western Cape High Court on the matter.

A unanimous ruling of the Western Cape High Court last year had given Mkhwebane a temporary reprieve and halted the process to have her removed from office.

The judgment found that rules for removal of the heads of chapter 9 institutions were partly unconstitutional.

It found that it was unconstitutional to allow for a judge to be a member of the panel that determines that there was prima facie evidence for Mkhwebane to be impeached. It further found the rules erred by preventing Mkhwebane from being represented by lawyers during a parliamentary committee hearing on her impeachment.