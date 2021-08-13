MPs divided on removal proceedings against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

MPs are divided on whether parliament should “put on hold” or go ahead with removal proceedings against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after a high court ruling that found sections of parliament's impeachment rules were unconstitutional.

This became clear at the meeting of the National Assembly's rules committee on Friday, which met to discuss the implications of last month's Western Cape High Court ruling that found in favour of the embattled Mkhwebane in two parts on the recently adopted rules on the removal of heads of Chapter Nine institutions.

In the first instance, the high court found that the impeachment rules were unconstitutional because one of the members who made a determination that there was a prima facie case of removal from office against Mkhwebane was a judge who recently left judicial office.

In the second part, it declared the rules unconstitutional because the public protector would not be allowed legal representation when a parliamentary ad hoc committee conducts an inquiry into her fitness to hold office in terms of the section 194 of the constitution.