What you said: Bongani Baloyi won't regret leaving the DA

TimesLIVE readers believe Bongani Baloyi won't regret leaving the DA for ActionSA, repeating his claims the official opposition had become “toxic” in recent years.

The former Midvaal mayor recently joined former DA Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s movement as a member of its senate.

His move came a month after resigning from the official opposition party.

Baloyi told the Sunday Times the DA had become “extremely toxic” after Helen Zille was elected federal council chair in 2019. Zille responded to his comments, saying she had met with him last year and they had a good relationship.

She predicted Baloyi would soon regret the move.

“I last saw Bongani late 2021 in Jozi (at his request) to discuss his plans for his future DA career trajectory. It was, as always, amicable and pleasant. I have never had one unpleasant interaction with Bongani. Quite the contrary. My prediction? I think he will regret his move,” said Zille.

Mashaba weighed in, saying he had not yet met someone who regretted leaving the DA.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they thought Baloyi would regret his move.

48% said he would not, claiming the “DA is toxic”, while 28% said “it doesn't matter” because “politicians are the same regardless of their party”.

24% said the grass is not greener on ActionSA's side of the fence.