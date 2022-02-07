Bantu Holomisa slams Mapisa-Nqakula for appointment of air force chief 'who can’t fly a plane'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has slammed former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after revelations that SA Air Force chief Wiseman Mbambo apparently cannot fly an aircraft and does not have a pilot’s licence.

According to Sunday Independent, Mbambo’s appointment without a pilot’s licence sent shock waves through the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

An identified veteran air force official told the publication: “It’s like appointing a traffic officer as the head of detectives and justifying it by saying he has issued a lot of tickets to several criminals in his career.”

“Former minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, what is this nonsense?” asked Holomisa in reaction.

“These are the commanders you recommended to the president. No wonder.”