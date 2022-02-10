Politics

LISTEN | President’s state of the nation address doesn’t 'cross the Rubicon'

10 February 2022 - 22:32 By TImesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2022 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
Image: Jaco Marais

The overwhelming call from South Africans when President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium to deliver his 2022 state of the nation address from Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night was for clear and decisive action.

However, Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt says while there were encouraging bright spots throughout the address, the president didn’t quite manage to cross the Rubicon.

Listen here: 

