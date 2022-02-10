Relief as R350 Covid-19 distress grant extended for another year

Millions of South Africans who benefited from the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant can breathe a sigh of relief, as the government has decided to keep it going for another year.

“Mindful of the proven benefits of the grant, we will extend the R350 SRD grant for one further year to the end of March 2023,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening.

Delivering his state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said the relief should not come at the expense of basic services, given the already under pressure fiscus.

There have been growing calls to expand the grant to a basic income grant.

“As much as it has had a substantial impact, we must recognise that we face extreme fiscal constraints. A fiscal crisis would hurt the poor most of all through the deterioration of the basic services on which they rely,” he said.

Ramaphosa said he was in deep consultations with a number of community-based organisations “who have articulated very clearly the dire need in our communities but have also appreciated the challenged fiscal position that we are facing”.