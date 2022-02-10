POLL | What are you most looking forward to hearing at Sona?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his sixth state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.
The Sona is scheduled for 7pm and Ramaphosa is expected to address the country's economic crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than two years ago.
Ramaphosa will outline the government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona and respond to social, political and economic issues.
Because of the fire that ripped through the National Assembly building in the parliamentary precinct last month, the Sona will take place at the Cape Town city hall with a limited number of MPs.
Many, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng, have shared what they hope Ramaphosa will cover in this year's address.
Madonsela told Financial Mail she hopes Ramaphosa will focus on the economy beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, saying “change is the only way of getting unstuck”.
“To ensure he covers all bases and gets us unstuck, the Sona needs to map out a clear, constitutionally-anchored vision of where we intend to be as a nation beyond Covid-19,” she said.
Motsoeneng said Ramaphosa should include his resignation when he delivers the Sona.
He accused Ramaphosa of failing in his oversight responsibility in relation to the riots in July last year.
“We agree with the findings of the ‘July unrest’ report saying there must be accountability. Ramaphosa has shot himself in the foot by appointing a commission to investigate his own performance,” Motsoeneng said.
“Before instituting the investigations, Ramaphosa knew too well he was sleeping on the job and all warnings were there. He simply failed to act.”
