Politics

Mbeki to spend weekend in Free State to help fix broken ANC structures

17 February 2022 - 19:38

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki is spending this weekend in the Free State to help the party rebuild its structures as part of a renewal process after years of chaotic rule under then provincial chair Ace Magashule.

Mbeki arrived in the Free State capital of Manguang on Thursday at the invitation of the ANC interim provincial committee (IPC), which has been in charge of the province since last year after the disbandment of the provincial executive committee that was seen as loyal to Magashule, who is the suspended ANC secretary-general.  ..

