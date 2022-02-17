Own goal? Public Service Commission candidate 'remains a cadre of the ANC'

A candidate vying to become commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC), which is required to be independent and impartial, may have scored an own goal after admitting he will remain a cadre of the ANC.

Thabo Monyanyedi, who previously served as an adviser to the ministry of education and secretary-general of an ANC branch in Gauteng, was among eight candidates interviewed for the position on Thursday by the public service and administration portfolio committee.

DA MP Leon Schreiber asked Monyanyedi how he would maintain political independence and impartiality, having occupied political positions.

“My understanding is that one is no longer advising the minister, the question of independence and impartiality, there are rules and laws that govern the PSC and there are functions within the PSC ... one needs to uphold the laws regardless of their affiliation,” said Schreiber.

“Even to date, before my contract ended I was in the leadership of the MKMVA, but I was serving people in other backgrounds. But during that period I was focusing on my responsibility in that office. So, I don’t think there will be conflict of interests. Because the functions are clear and one needs to uphold them,” said Monyanyedi.