DUT turns to court to ban protesting students

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has been granted a temporary interdict barring students from protesting near any of its campuses.

The university filed the urgent interdict on Wednesday against 21 respondents, including the university's entire Student Representative Council (SRC) and the EFF Student Command (EFFSC).

The court action comes after the university closed three of its campuses on Wednesday after 12 incidents of violence, vandalism, intimidation of staff and protests over the past two weeks.

The two student bodies were ordered to stop threatening staff, damaging university property, interfering with academic processes and inciting others to commit such acts.

The 21st respondent — the police — was ordered to take all steps reasonably necessary, given its available resources, to ensure that staff, students and university property are protected.

Since January 24, there have been reports of burning of cars belonging to staff, destroying university equipment, attempts to petrol bomb the city campus and burning the city campus guardhouse on Wednesday.