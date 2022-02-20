Delays in repairing Charlotte Maxeke are a symptom of serious malaise in government

The way the situation has been handled is particularly disgraceful given that the hospital is named after a great South African who spent much of her life fighting to make ours a better, more caring society

The announcement this week that the project of repairing Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, damaged in a fire last April, has been handed over to the national department of health represents merely another chapter in a sorry tale of incompetence and corruption.



In announcing its decision to seek help from the central authorities, the Gauteng government, ordinarily responsible for the management of the hospital, listed a number of reasons that can only be described as outrageous...