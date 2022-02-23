'Not too shabby': Criticism and praise for Godongwana’s budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget speech has met with mixed reaction, with some political parties saying it was a damp squib while others sang his praises.

Godongwana delivered his much-anticipated budget speech in parliament on Wednesday.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu, who found the speech “underwhelming”, said: “There is nothing new that inspires hope that we are going to give meaningful jobs for the 11-million unemployed people.”

He said what stood out was that the debt servicing bill was at its highest level since 1994 — a situation that was concerning.

“The state is going to spend R310bn paying interests of loans that have been accumulated from different institutions domestically and globally,” he said.

This was the main reason the EFF had protested outside parliament.

“We are going to raise this with the National Treasury, that the manner in which the fiscus is being handled is not sustainable and is not going to inspire economic growth. The way we handle borrowing is very problematic.”