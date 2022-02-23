Politics

'Not too shabby': Criticism and praise for Godongwana’s budget speech

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
23 February 2022 - 17:18
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his budget to parliament in Cape Town.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his budget to parliament in Cape Town.
Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget speech has met with mixed reaction, with some political parties saying it was a damp squib while others sang his praises.

Godongwana delivered his much-anticipated budget speech in parliament on Wednesday. 

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu, who found the speech “underwhelming”, said: “There is nothing new that inspires hope that we are going to give meaningful jobs for the 11-million unemployed people.”

He said what stood out was that the debt servicing bill was at its highest level since 1994 — a situation that was concerning.

“The state is going to spend R310bn paying interests of loans that have been accumulated from different institutions domestically and globally,” he said.

This was the main reason the EFF had protested outside parliament.

“We are going to raise this with the National Treasury, that the manner in which the fiscus is being handled is not sustainable and is not going to inspire economic growth. The way we handle borrowing is very problematic.”

RECORDED | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering his maiden budget speech before a joint sitting of parliament on Wednesday.
Politics
3 hours ago

COPE’s Willie Madisha echoed Shivambu’s sentiments, saying: “This was the worst budget speech I have ever heard in SA.”

Madisha had expected Godongwana to table a clear capacity programme, but this was not the case, he said.

“More than 65% of the youth in SA are not working. The poverty rate is extremely high and there is a very serious problem of SA borrowing loans from beyond our seas on a daily basis ... This is the most useless speech I have ever heard.”

DA shadow minister of finance Dion George said the party liked the direction the minister was taking the country in. But he added: “He was overly cautious and did not address the elephant in the room, which is the public sector wage bill.

“We know that politically he is unable to manoeuvre and that is why he is not able to take the bold steps to tackle the debt crisis because that public sector wage bill is too high.”

The IFP’s Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi said he found the speech very balanced.

“We are very happy and we feel that this is the most welcomed budget speech and the fact that the president in his Sona emphasised the issue of trying to deal with corruption and then more money gets allocated to law enforcement agencies. We are happy that the minister tried to balance the circumstances.”

Godongwana makes R426m available for state capture criminal cases

A senior National Treasury official has described the conduct of the Guptas and companies who looted public funds as 'treason', and says the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

FF Plus leader Peter Groenewald was concerned about SA becoming a welfare state.

“About 46% of the population is dependent on a social grant, is what the minister said.”

But he said there were positives. “We do welcome that the government recognises that ordinary citizens can only afford so much, so the no increase in the fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund is welcome,” Groenewald said.

The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said South Africans should give credit to Godongwana for delivering a “not-too-shabby budget”.

“I think the minister touched on all the relevant and important points including the issue of debt stabilisation and that some of the revenue that was generated will be used towards that,” he said.

University of Stellenbosch Business School’s Dr Nthabiseng Moleko said the 2% growth Godongwana was targeting for this year is “pretty much” where the country was in 2019.

“There is no change. In 2019 we were in an economic crisis except that we didn’t have 12-million in unemployment. We are seeing a worsening of the situation ... we are not seeing the types of reforms that are going to present different outcomes.”

TimesLIVE

  • Stay in the know this budget season via a subscription to the Sunday Times. Get all the news, opinion and analysis you need: now at 50% off. Click here to subscribe.

READ MORE:

Budget 2022 | Tax windfall will pay for Covid-19 R350 grant & job creation projects

The government collected R182bn more in tax revenue over the past 12 months than anticipated in last year’s budget.
Politics
3 hours ago

Budget 2022 | Use commodities windfall for economic recovery and job creation

The 2022 budget must also prioritise investment in critical infrastructure, says Kulani Siweya, Agri SA’s chief economist.
Ideas
1 day ago

Budget 2022 | Vital for Treasury to reduce debt

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will be making hard trade-offs as he balances competing interests in his maiden budget speech on Wednesday, says ...
Ideas
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Big Five bonanza: Patrice Motsepe splashes the cash to political parties Politics
  2. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  3. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...