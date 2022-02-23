POLL | Shell-shocked or expected? Share your thoughts on political party funders

Businessman Patrice Motsepe is topping trends on Twitter as South Africans react to his companies, African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold, being among the biggest donors to political parties revealed in the Electoral Commission (IEC) report on Tuesday.

The report was released in line with the Political Funding Act which requires parties to declare all donations above R100,000 to the IEC.

The report revealed the two companies donated millions to the top five political parties, namely the ANC, DA, EFF, IFP and FF Plus.

The EFF declared its funders for the first time after the party often claimed it survived off money from the IEC and parliament.

The ANC received the biggest chunk of donations this quarter, totalling R22m. Second was the DA, followed by ActionSA, EFF and FF Plus.

The ruling party’s biggest donor was a company identified as Batho Batho which paid the party R15m.