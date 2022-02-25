LISTEN | ‘Rich South Africans should be prepared to make sacrifices to make SA work’

“Why is SA not growing? This is not a new problem. I was born in 1971. SA has not been growing since I was born. In 1971, the global regime changed in many ways and since then SA has fallen behind in many ways and our productivity has been stagnating,” Sachs said.

Sachs said there was a clear divide in the economy leading to the high cost of living.

“One reason why we have a low growth environment is because we have high levels of consumption. The reason we have high consumption is because services are segregated, not necessarily between black and white but between the affluent and the rest of the population,” he said.

